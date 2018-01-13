 Bayelsa killings: Call Sylva, Lokpobiri to order Dickson tells Buhari | Nigeria Today
Bayelsa killings: Call Sylva, Lokpobiri to order Dickson tells Buhari

Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on his Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the leader of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Timipre Sylva, to stop sponsoring killings and destabilizing the peace of the state. He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari […]

