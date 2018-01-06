Bayelsa monarch writes Buhari over NDDC board tenure

By Samuel Oyadongha and Emem Idio

THE paramount ruler of Opokuma clan in Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, His Majesty, King Okpoitari Diongoli, Opuokun IV, Ibedaowei of Opokuma, has added his voice to the call for the dissolution of the present board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to make way for a new board.

In an open letter to President Muhammad Buhari, the traditional ruler, noted that it was a known fact that the tenure of the current board has elapsed and called on the Buhari Government to be guided by the Act establishing the NDDC.

According to him, the call for the appointment of the managing director from Bayelsa State was for equity, fairness and justice, adding that the state has qualified manpower irrespective of political affiliation.

His words:“The issue of the tenure of the Board and Management of the NDDC is a creation of an act of Parliament therefore should not be exposed to the whims and caprices of a group or individuals or even a State for whatever reasons.

