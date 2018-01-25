Bayelsa to have ‘uninterrupted power supply’ by September – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Bayelsa to have 'uninterrupted power supply' by September
TheCable
The Bayelsa government says residents of the state will have 24 hours uninterrupted power supply by September. Olice Kemenanabo, managing director of the Bayelsa Electricity Company, said this on Thursday while showcasing the activities of the state's …
Bayelsa assures of 100% electricity by September
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!