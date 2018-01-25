 Bayelsa to have ‘uninterrupted power supply’ by September – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa to have ‘uninterrupted power supply’ by September – TheCable

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Bayelsa to have 'uninterrupted power supply' by September
TheCable
The Bayelsa government says residents of the state will have 24 hours uninterrupted power supply by September. Olice Kemenanabo, managing director of the Bayelsa Electricity Company, said this on Thursday while showcasing the activities of the state's
Bayelsa assures of 100% electricity by SeptemberWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.