Bayern Munich set asking price for Arturo Vidal after Chelsea submit first offer – Metro
|
Metro
|
Bayern Munich set asking price for Arturo Vidal after Chelsea submit first offer
Metro
Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for Arturo Vidal, according to reports. The Chile international's current contract with Bayern expires in June 2019, and the Bundesliga champions are considering whether to cash in on the …
Rumours rated: Hazard to Madrid, Vidal to Chelsea, Dybala to Man United
Journalist Confirms Chelsea Lodge €37m Bid as Antonio Conte Plans Reunion With Chilean Midfielder
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ranks Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal among 'best in world'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!