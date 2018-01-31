BB Naija: Bitto Summonned for caressing Princess

Bitto has been summoned to the diary room after making advances on Princess without her consent.

The show this season has continued to live up to it’s theme “Double Wahala” as several controverises have continued to ensue less than two days after it began.

Earlier this morning, romance was at its peak when Miracle and Nina shared a passionate kiss in the bathroom.

However, this evening, Bitto was summoned to diary room by Biggie after cameras showed him touching Princess on her bed, even as she appeared not to like it.

Recall, that this scenario repeated itself last year when Kemen was disciplined for touching Tboss without her consent.

By no means will this act be tolerated without a punishment for Bitto’s careless actions.

Will he be evicted for this? We can only find out soon.

The post BB Naija: Bitto Summonned for caressing Princess appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

