#BBNaija 2018 Day 2: …And The First Kiss Of The Double Wahala Season Happens!
360Nobs.com
#BBNaija 2018 with the theme double wahala seems its about to live up to its billing as the very first kiss of the season happened on day 2! Miracle and Nina shared an intimate kiss in the Shower and this points to the fact that things are beginning to …
