#BBNaija is Good but is not the Future – Governor Dankwambo of Gombe urges Youths to get PVC

The Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo has urged Nigerian youth to go out and get their permanent voters card ready for the 2019 elections. He said on his Twitter this while referencing reality TV show “Big Brother Naija,” saying it is good but not “the future.” He wrote: #BigBrotherNaija is good and I commend the ingenuity […]

