 #BBNaija is Good but is not the Future – Governor Dankwambo of Gombe urges Youths to get PVC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija is Good but is not the Future – Governor Dankwambo of Gombe urges Youths to get PVC

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

The Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo has urged Nigerian youth to go out and get their permanent voters card ready for the 2019 elections. He said on his Twitter this while referencing reality TV show “Big Brother Naija,” saying it is good but not “the future.” He wrote: #BigBrotherNaija is good and I commend the ingenuity […]

The post #BBNaija is Good but is not the Future – Governor Dankwambo of Gombe urges Youths to get PVC appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.