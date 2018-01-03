#BBNaija: M-Net Announces Premiere Date For 2018 Edition Of Big Brother Naija

M-Net West Africa has announced that the third season of its popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will begin on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

It is also understood that the show will premiere with a special two-hour episode on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

In December 2017, prominent media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was announced as the host of the new season, returning for a second time.

Auditions for the third season of the reality show were also held between December 9 and 10 in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Warri, Delta and Ibadan.

The winner of the new season, again sponsored by online store Payporte, will walk away with N45 million in prize money.

The last edition of the Big Brother Nigeria, which was shot in South Africa, was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes.

That edition was won by rapper, Efe Ejeba.

Efe was crowned the winner “based on logistics” at the grand finale of the reality TV show, which was held on Sunday night, April 9, 2017.

The young man – from Warri Delta State – who was born in Jos went home with N25m cash and a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle.

