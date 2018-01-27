 #BBNaija: Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel to perform at launch show | Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel to perform at launch show

Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Two of Nigeria’s leading pop singers, Kiss Daniel and Mayorkun, have been announced as performing artistes for this season’s Big Brother Naija launch show. The highly anticipated reality show returns for a third season on Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 7pm WAT and will be available to viewers on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Multiple Headies Award winner and FLYBOI I.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

