BBNaija: My Brother Is Not Married, Miracle’s Brother Cries Out

The Big Brother Naija 2018 is back with its dramas. Fans has started digging into the lives of the housemates. On Instagram page of one of the housemates, Miracle Igbokwe Ikwechukwu, he was seen wearing a ring which they believed to be a ‘wedding ring’ and also a picture of him in a traditional atire with a lady.

The rumour has been flying that the 22-year-old plot is married after claiming he is single during the live broadcast of the TV reality show.

His Brother has come out in a one minute video to disclaim the rumour and stated categorically that his brother is not married.

Watch video below:

Watch the Video

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

