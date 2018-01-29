BBNaija: Tobi becomes first Head of House

NAN

Tobi Bakre, has been crowned the first Head of House in the on-going Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 reality show.

The housemate emerged winner of the tasks given to all the contestants by ‘Big Brother’, popularly addressed as ‘Biggie’ on Monday.

The head of house challenge was split into two; the first part was carried out on Sunday after the launch while the second part took place on Monday

After the fake eviction of the six housemates who could not get bed spaces, ‘Biggie’ announced the first task which involved padlocks.

The “ninjas” had entered the house with locks and keys and each housemate was told to pick a key.

The two housemates who could open the locks won Sunday’s task to qualify for the next round of the Head of House tasks.

Ifu-Ennada, who opened the first padlock and Cee-C, who got the second one were asked to keep the keys and the padlocks for the next round of the task.

On Monday, Big Brother brought together the winners of the first Head of House game with the lucky six who had been part of the ‘fake eviction’.

The coordination skills of the housemates were put to test in the second task, with the mission of building a balloon tower in just 15 minutes, which appeared to be fairly simple.

Tobi emerged as the winner, having built the tallest balloon tower of all.

Joining in the congratulations, Biggie granted him the privilege of picking his title and Tobi chose to be addressed as ‘Kabiyesi’ (which means ‘ruler’ in Yoruba language).

This is different from last season where Heads of House were referred to by the other housemates as ‘Igwe’ (which means ‘King’ in Igbo language).

As part of the treats for the title, ‘Biggie’ also invited `Kayibesi’ Tobi to choose a housemate to share the lottery bedroom with. Cee-C volunteered to share in Tobi’s luxury.

Tobi hopes to spend his cash prize on helping friends and acquiring properties should he emerge as the eventual winner of the show.

He is passionate about photography and football.

Tobi, who is the youngest of four siblings, graduated from the University of Lagos.

His hobbies range from poetry, dancing, rapping, singing and drawing.

It would be recalled that Efe Ejeba was the first Head of House for last season ‘See Gobe’ and he eventually won the show, taking home the 25 million naira cash prize a brand new SUV.

This season tagged ‘Double Wahala’, housemates are competing for prizes worth 45 million naira.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

