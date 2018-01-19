BBNaija winner Efe, top rapper Olamide shoot musical video `Warri’ – Vanguard
Vanguard
BBNaija winner Efe, top rapper Olamide shoot musical video `Warri'
Abuja – Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Michel Ejeba aka Efe and top rapper Olamide aka Baddo, have shot the music video for the collaboration titled, `Warri,' which was dropped late last year. The video shot by Avalon Okpe, featured King Baddo and Efe …
