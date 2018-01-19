BBNaija winner Efe, top rapper Olamide shoot musical video `Warri’

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Michel Ejeba aka Efe and top rapper Olamide aka Baddo, have shot the music video for the collaboration titled, `Warri,’ which was dropped late last year.

The video shot by Avalon Okpe, featured King Baddo and Efe, who both have ties to the hood hit the streets.

Efe has never shied away from representing his area, `Warri’ further reiterated this on this new track alongside Baddo.

The track was produced by no one else but the wickedest, Young Jonn.

Efe’s first official music video to his popular single, “Based on Logistics” was released in August, 2017.

The track was produced by his friend and personal producer, Duktor Sett.

