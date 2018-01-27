#BBNaija2018: Big Brother Nigeria Goes Live On Sunday

All is now set for the highly anticipated third edition of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) as the show premieres on Sunday, January 28, at 7pm. (Nigerian time).

It is understood that the show will premiere with a special two-hour episode on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Viewers can now tune to their preferred channels tomorrow to catch all of the excitement as the selected contestants battle for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

The premiere follows weeks of excitement as auditions for the show held across different regions in Nigeria.

Big Brother fans were also treated to nostalgic fun as housemates from the second edition gathered for a special reunion show broadcast exclusively on DStv and GOtv.

Speaking on Big Brother Nigeria’s return, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing for MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said:

“Without a doubt, this promises to be the most exciting edition of the Big Brother franchise on the African continent. The last edition of Big Brother Naija was incredibly successful and we see just how much the show continues to resonate with fans in Nigeria and around the continent. We can hardly wait for Sunday, and we guarantee not only that our viewers will enjoy the premiere show, but that they will stay tuned for three months until the show’s finale when the winner is revealed.”

It would be recalled that the second edition was shot in South Africa and was won by rapper, Efe Ejeba.

Efe was crowned the winner “based on logistics” at the grand finale of the reality TV show, which was held on Sunday night, April 9, 2017.

The post #BBNaija2018: Big Brother Nigeria Goes Live On Sunday appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

