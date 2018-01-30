 #BBNaija2018: Miracle And Nina Kiss & Romance In The Shower – Photos | Nigeria Today
#BBNaija2018: Miracle And Nina Kiss & Romance In The Shower – Photos

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Big Brother Nigeria 2018..hmmmm already kissing and smushing between two housemates is on the go and according to my bosom friend, this mojo show don start again. Frankly, this 2018 season is going to be something else.
Housemates Nina and Miracle were pictured kissing and smushing each other in the bathroom already which is a very good sign that trouble and intrigue will be the characteristics of BBNaija 2018
See more pics below….

