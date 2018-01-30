#BBNaija2018: Miracle And Nina Kiss & Romance In The Shower – Photos
Big Brother Nigeria 2018..hmmmm already kissing and smushing between two housemates is on the go and according to my bosom friend, this mojo show don start again. Frankly, this 2018 season is going to be something else.
Housemates Nina and Miracle were pictured kissing and smushing each other in the bathroom already which is a very good sign that trouble and intrigue will be the characteristics of BBNaija 2018
See more pics below….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!