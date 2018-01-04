BBOG confirms rescued Chibok girl on list

Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) advocacy have confirmed that the rescued Chibok girl Salomi Pogu is number 15 on their list. In an earlier statement by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Military Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, he said the Chibok girl was found in the company of a 14-year old girl […]

