 Be wary of “miracle’’ centres, Abia commissioner warns parents | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Be wary of “miracle’’ centres, Abia commissioner warns parents

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Abia Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgboji, has advised parents and guardians to be wary of sending their wards to schools indulging in examination malpractice. Mgboji  gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Wednesday. He spoke against the backdrop of  the closure of  St. John’s Secondary…

The post Be wary of “miracle’’ centres, Abia commissioner warns parents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.