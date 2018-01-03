Be wary of “miracle’’ centres, Abia commissioner warns parents

The Abia Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgboji, has advised parents and guardians to be wary of sending their wards to schools indulging in examination malpractice. Mgboji gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Wednesday. He spoke against the backdrop of the closure of St. John’s Secondary…

The post Be wary of “miracle’’ centres, Abia commissioner warns parents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

