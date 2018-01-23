Beautiful Abuja Based Lawyer Takes To Twitter To Search For A Husband – Photos

To be honest guys, this sex dull trending of a thing has jilted ladies into using their brain capacity much more wiser.

Its either they are proposing married to their boyfriends or they are on Twitter of Facebook hustling to get a husband. Something that ordinarily is termed sacrilegious in Nigeria.

This hardworking lawyer, who’s based in Abuja, 28-year-old, with the name Ijeoma is looking for a husband. She said she can pound fufu and she is single and searching.

Her close friend, Chris took to social media to help her publicize her search.

Below is what he wrote;

“My friend Ijeoma 28, lawyer based in Abuja hardworking,prayerful,can pound fufu looking for a husband for her tribe is no barrier kindly Rt”

More photos below…