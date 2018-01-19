Beautiful Girl Declares She Is In Search Of A Boyfriend On Twitter – Sex Dolls Is A Threat
Since the advent of sex dolls and since they have started trending on Twitter, girls are growing desperate of landing a man either as a husband or as a boyfriend. They are even the one proposing to men this days.
Indeed, sex dolls is really a threat to this ladies and considering that men are scarce this days, ladies are more scared that they the scarcity of men will become even more and more scarce, hence they want them by all means.
See what this lady posted on Twitter as she search for a boyfriend…
