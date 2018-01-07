 Being n2k33d is nothing – Actress Jackie Appiah Reveals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Being n2k33d is nothing – Actress Jackie Appiah Reveals

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Ghanian actress Jackie Appiah took to her Twitter account to reveals out her displeasure in on going n2ked, probably for movie roles. The star condemns such act and in her own words said; Being N**ked is Nothing To Them But My Body Is Ma Temple

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.