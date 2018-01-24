 BellaNaijarians, Here’s how to Make Your Voice Heard & Register to Vote | Nigeria Today
BellaNaijarians, Here’s how to Make Your Voice Heard & Register to Vote

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Have you gotten your Permanent Voter’s Card? Elections are coming fast, and your vote is the only way you can make your voice heard. Your vote does count, and that one vote makes all the difference in the world. Please, visit the INEC Local Government Area office  to register. Registration area centers nationwide can be […]

