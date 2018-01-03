Bello swears in 14 new commissioners

Niger State governor, Sani Bello on Wednesday swore in 14 new commissioners. Bello, at the Government House in Minna, warned them against all forms of corrupt practices. “It will interest you to know that we have put in place a mechanism to monitor, evaluate and assess your performance. “I congratulate you and urge you to […]

