 Ben Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan In Bayelsa (Photo)
Ben Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan In Bayelsa (Photo)

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Ben Bruce today visited Former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Bayelsa. See Photo Below..

