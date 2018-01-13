Ben Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan In Bayelsa (Photo)
Senator Ben Bruce today visited Former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Bayelsa. See Photo Below..
The post Ben Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan In Bayelsa (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!