Bende Embraces Mrs. Ikpeazu’s Empowerment Programme

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The empowerment programme of the wife of Abia State governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, has continued to enjoy the support of Abia communities as hundreds of beneficiaries have been placed in good stead to start making their living.

At Bende Local Government 50 persons were empowered with relevant equipment after undergoing training in their chosen vocational skills in catering, interior decoration and fashion designing.

At the empowerment ceremony, which took place at the council headquarters, stakeholders of Bende expressed their profound appreciation of the efforts of Mrs. Ikpeazu to make life better for women and youths of Abia hence they heeded her call for partnership by donating over N2.7 million for the project.

The governor’s wife who has been fighting unemployment among youths among women through the Springboard Skills Acquisition programme, which is among the several programmes under her Vicar Hope Foundation (VHF).

“I believe that this programme will reduce our unemployment rate and add true value to people’s lives, especially the beneficiaries and their dependants,” she said.

The governor’s wife said that her foundation would not abandon the beneficiaries of the empowerment items, saying “we will monitor their progress to see that they really apply what they have learned and grow their businesses.”

Speakers after speaker lauded Mrs. Ikpeazu for making empowerment a cardinal aspect of her pet project given the rate of unemployment in Abia.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emmanuel Ndubuisi noted that with the Springboard Skills Acquisition programme the Abia governor’s wife has “positively touched lives, homes and has put smile on many faces.”

He said that the impact of the empowerment was not limited to the direct beneficiaries, noting that the skills acquisition training “is for the whole community” hence the beneficiaries were expected to extend the skills others.

Chairman of Bende Local Government, Hon. Okereke Elendu, said that he was happy that Mrs. Ikpeazu, who has been going round the council areas empowering people, has come to Bende to make people become economically self-sufficient.

He said that his administration was replicating the empowerment programme in the local communities so as to further expand skills acquisition among the people of Bende.

Wife of the council chairman, Dr. Rita Elendu said that Mrs. Ikpeazu has demonstrated to Abia people that all the vulnerable people in the state “are dear to her heart”, adding that the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme would appreciate life better.

