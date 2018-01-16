Benfica beat Norwich to Ebuehi’s signature – Vanguard
Vanguard
Benfica beat Norwich to Ebuehi's signature
Vanguard
Norwich City look to have lost out to Portuguese giants Benfica in the race to sign Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi. Tryonne Ebuehi. Dutch football magazine Voetbal International reports that the 22-year-old is set to sign for the reigning …
Portuguese giants set to land Eagles defender
