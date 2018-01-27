Benue APC demands resignation of Defence Minister

The Benue State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC has called on the Minister of Defence, Col Mansur Dan Ali to resign his appointment and tender apologies to the Benue people, over his recent comments on Fulani herdsmen killings in the state. This is contained in a Press Release today, signed by Com. Apeh Peterhot, APC Benue State Director of Publicity.

