 Benue: Fresh herders attack leaves investor, others wounded | Nigeria Today
Benue: Fresh herders attack leaves investor, others wounded

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State continued yesterday in Guma Local Government Area where several people, including an investor, were reportedly injured. The attackers, according to a source, invaded Torkula community, the country home of the late paramount ruler of Tiv nation, HRM, Dr Alfred Akawe Torkula. “The sleeping Torkula community in Guma was attacked […]

