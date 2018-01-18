Benue Govt Does Not Own Any Militia Group — Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the state does not own any militia group. Ortom was reacting to rumour making the rounds in some quarters in the country that the state government owned a militia group. The governor spoke on Thursday in Makurdi, when the Benue Youth Prayer Group and National Union of Road Transport […]

The post Benue Govt Does Not Own Any Militia Group — Ortom appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

