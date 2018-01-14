Benue Govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs – Vanguard
Vanguard
Benue Govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs
Vanguard
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said the State Government had procured N100 million relief materials for immediate distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in five camps in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state. Ortom. The …
