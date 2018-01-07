 Benue, Kaduna killings: Fulani people have finished Buhari – Ex-IYC leader, Eradiri | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue, Kaduna killings: Fulani people have finished Buhari – Ex-IYC leader, Eradiri

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Erstwhile President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, IYC, Udengs Eradiri, has said that Fulani herdsmen had through their criminal activities stained the administration of their kinsman, President Muhammadu Buhari. Eradiri, who is the immediate past President of the IYC, told Punch that he wondered why “Fulani herdsmen were on a killing spree at a […]

Benue, Kaduna killings: Fulani people have finished Buhari – Ex-IYC leader, Eradiri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.