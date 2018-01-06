 Benue Killing: Am Withdrawing From All Political Activities – Governor Ortom | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Killing: Am Withdrawing From All Political Activities – Governor Ortom

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he is withdrawing from all political activities until the problem of herdsmen invasion of the Benue valley is over. “I have decided to withdraw from every political activities until this problem is over. I cannot be a leader over dead people. 2019 is in God’s hand. […]

The post Benue Killing: Am Withdrawing From All Political Activities – Governor Ortom appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.