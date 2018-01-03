Benue killing: APC reacts to attack, says it’s an invitation to civil war
The Benue State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Abba Yaro has described the massive killing of over 50 Benue people by the Fulani herdsmen as an invitation of civil War. In a Statement issued in Abuja, Yaro decried the recent killings as an attempt to spark second civil war in Nigeria, […]
Benue killing: APC reacts to attack, says it’s an invitation to civil war
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!