Benue Killing: Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Arrest Culprits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he had directed relevant security agencies to do everything possible to arrest those behind the killings, maiming and wanton destruction of property in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the Benue State in the New Year. According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and […]

