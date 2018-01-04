Benue killings: ASUU condemns Buhari’s government

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act swiftly concerning the killings by Fulani herdsmen in the country ASUU in a statement signed by its University of Ibadan Chairman, Dr Deji Omole faulted Buhari’s administration on the rising killings all over the country. Omole decried what he called […]

