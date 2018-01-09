Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom In Closed Door Meeting Inside Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a meeting with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting is believed to be connected with recent Fulani herdsmen killings in the state. The governor reportedly arrived the Presidential Villa around 10.50am and was led straight into the president’s office. Personal Assistant […]
