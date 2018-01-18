Benue killings: CAN flays Buhari’s ‘indifference’, says National flag should fly at half mast
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday berated the Federal Government over its refusal to fly the nation’s flag at half mast to mourn the victims of the herdsmen killing in Benue state. The Chairman of CAN in Ondo State, Reverend Ayo Oladapo said it was disturbing that the Federal Government remained deaf and […]
