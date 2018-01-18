 Benue killings: CAN flays Buhari’s ‘indifference’, says National flag should fly at half mast | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue killings: CAN flays Buhari’s ‘indifference’, says National flag should fly at half mast

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday berated the Federal Government over its refusal to fly the nation’s flag at half mast to mourn the victims of the herdsmen killing in Benue state. The Chairman of CAN in Ondo State, Reverend Ayo Oladapo said it was disturbing that the Federal Government remained deaf and […]

Benue killings: CAN flays Buhari’s ‘indifference’, says National flag should fly at half mast

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.