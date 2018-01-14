Benue killings : Catholic Bishops call for prayers

Bishops of the Catholic Ecclesiastical Province of Abuja, have called for prayers to forestall the reoccurrence of the killings in villages in Benue communities by herdsmen.

In a communique after its meeting on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 in Makurdi, the bishops, while condemning the massacre of over 73 people in Guma and Logo local government councils, called on the church to remain resolute in prayers.

They said prayer remained the only portent weapon against wickedness and such acts of inhumanity.

They also advised the Federal Government to immediately arise to ensure the security of the communities to forestall its recurrence.

The communique was read by Rev.Fr. Moses Iorapuu, at the Holy Ghost Parish, Makurdi.

The bishops condemned the killings and called on government to immediately take steps to safeguard human lives and property.

The bishops commended Gov. Samuel Ortom for enacting the anti open grazing law as permanent solution to the frequent skirmishes between farmers and herders in the state.

They also called on the relevant security agencies to live up to their responsibilities by preventing the reoccurrence of the human carnage suffered by the communities in the state.

The communique was signed by John Cardinal Onaikan, the Archbishop of Abuja, Bishop William Avenya, Catholic Diocese of Gboko, and five other bishops. (NAN)

