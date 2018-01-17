Benue killings: Don’t go after only Fulani herdsmen, arrest Benue militias too – Muslim group tells IGP, Idris

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called for fairness in the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the crisis in Benue State. MURIC said Fulani herdsmen shouldn’t be the only ones arrested by security operatives. The organisation warned that arresting and prosecuting herdsmen alone for killings in Benue can only, “give Nigeria peace of […]

Benue killings: Don’t go after only Fulani herdsmen, arrest Benue militias too – Muslim group tells IGP, Idris

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

