 Benue killings: Gov Lalong apologises to Ortom over anti-grazing law comment | Nigeria Today
Benue killings: Gov Lalong apologises to Ortom over anti-grazing law comment

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Plateau State Governor, Mr. Solomon Lalong, has apologised for his comments on the killings by herdsmen in Benue State. Lalong, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday said his statement on anti grazing law was misquoted as he condoled with his Benue counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom on killings in the state. Recall that Lalong, […]

