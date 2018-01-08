 Benue killings: Govt to declare 3-day mourning, scores for mass burial | Nigeria Today
Benue killings: Govt to declare 3-day mourning, scores for mass burial

Group tasks IGP to retract statement on mayhem ABOUT one week after suspected herdsmen struck in six communities in Benue State, leaving over 50 persons dead, Governor Samuel Ortom has disclosed that about 49 dead bodies from the massacre would soon be given mass burial. The governor also disclosed that three days of mourning will […]

