Benue killings: Herdsmen now running super government – Prophet Alao

The Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church Worldwide, Prophet (Dr) Solomon Alao, has lamented the killings by Fulani herdsmen in different parts of the country. Prophet Alao said that the herdsmen were behaving like a “super government” dictating for their host communities. He said this at a press conference at The Holy Mount of […]

Benue killings: Herdsmen now running super government – Prophet Alao

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

