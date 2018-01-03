Benue killings: How youths shut down Makurdi in protest [PHOTOS]

Photographs of youths in their hundreds protesting the killings of people of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen have emerged online. The youths on Wednesday converged at the popular Food Basket Roundabout in Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital to express their displeasure with the killing. The aggrieved youths who wielded posters called on President Muhammadu Buhari […]

Benue killings: How youths shut down Makurdi in protest [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

