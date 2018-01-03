 Benue killings: How youths shut down Makurdi in protest [PHOTOS] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue killings: How youths shut down Makurdi in protest [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Photographs of youths in their hundreds protesting the killings of people of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen have emerged online. The youths on Wednesday converged at the popular Food Basket Roundabout in Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital to express their displeasure with the killing. The aggrieved youths who wielded posters called on President Muhammadu Buhari […]

Benue killings: How youths shut down Makurdi in protest [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.