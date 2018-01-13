Benue killings: Lalong may be mad – PDP blasts Governor over comments against Ortom
The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Plateau State has lambasted Governor Simon Lalong, over his comments on there killings in Benue state. PDP also condemned Lalong for attacking Governor Samuel Ortom over the anti-grazing law which became effective November 1, 2017. Joan Akans, PDP publicity secretary in Plateau, in a strongly-worded statement, expressed shock at Lalong’s […]
