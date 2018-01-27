 Benue killings: Minister of Defence’s statement is display of insensitivity – Wike Reveals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue killings: Minister of Defence’s statement is display of insensitivity – Wike Reveals

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the Minister of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, displayed high level of insensitivity for suggesting that the anti-grazing law in Benue State was the cause of killings by Fulani herdsmen. According to dailypost, The Minister, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, had said that the blockage of cattle […]

The post Benue killings: Minister of Defence’s statement is display of insensitivity – Wike Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.