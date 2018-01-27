Benue killings: Minister of Defence’s statement is display of insensitivity – Wike Reveals

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the Minister of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, displayed high level of insensitivity for suggesting that the anti-grazing law in Benue State was the cause of killings by Fulani herdsmen. According to dailypost, The Minister, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, had said that the blockage of cattle […]

The post Benue killings: Minister of Defence’s statement is display of insensitivity – Wike Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

