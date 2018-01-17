Benue Killings: Ortom Apologises To Al-Makura, Forgives Lalong – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Benue Killings: Ortom Apologises To Al-Makura, Forgives Lalong
Leadership Newspapers
The governor who made his mind known during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Plateau led by the Plateau State commissioner for Lands and Survey, Festus Fwanter, also apologised to the Nasarawa State government for the comments he made against the …
Governor Ortom's lamentations
Plateau's delegation sympathises, apologises to Benue State people
Gov. Ortom accepts Lalong's apology, calls for synergy
