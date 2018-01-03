 Benue killings: PDP declares support for Ortom’s open grazing law, calls attack act of terrorism | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue killings: PDP declares support for Ortom’s open grazing law, calls attack act of terrorism

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday reacted to the killing of residents by Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the state. The state arm of the party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and bring the culprits to book. In a statement he issued in Makurdi, the state capital, […]

Benue killings: PDP declares support for Ortom’s open grazing law, calls attack act of terrorism

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.