 Benue Killings: PDP pays condolence visit, donates Relief Materials | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Killings: PDP pays condolence visit, donates Relief Materials

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Deputy National Chairman, South, Mr Yemi Akinwunmi, on Tuesday paid condolence visit to the government and people of Benue, over recent killing by alleged herdsmen. The delegation was received by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Michael Gusa, on behalf of […]

The post Benue Killings: PDP pays condolence visit, donates Relief Materials appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.