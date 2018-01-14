Benue Killings: Plateau Gov Apologises Over ‘Warning’ Comment
The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has apologised for a comment he made in the wake of herdsmen attacks that left scores dead in Benue State. Lalong had told journalists that he warned his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom against implementing the anti-opening grazing bill, which has been blamed for the attacks, into law. […]
The post Benue Killings: Plateau Gov Apologises Over 'Warning' Comment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
