Benue Killings: Senate issues IGP 14-day ultimatum
The Senate on Tuesday gave the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of Benue killings. Idris, on Monday convened a peace meeting with governors and stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa to address the disputes between the two states. The meeting, which was meant to find a […]
