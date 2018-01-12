Benue killings: Senator Ibrahim reveals likely attackers

Senator Abu Ibrahim representing Katsina South Senatorial district has given a hint on those responsible for herdsmen attack on communities in Benue and Taraba states. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, speaking with newsmen on Thursday said Boko Haram insurgents or Libyan soldiers could be responsible for the attacks. He noted that […]

Benue killings: Senator Ibrahim reveals likely attackers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

